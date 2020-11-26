Hammer held to one-year-old child's head during burglary

A one-year-old child had a hammer held to its head during a burglary in east Belfast.

Four men broke into a property in Mayflower Street, shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday,

Police said it was occupied by a woman and her young children.

“This was a terrifying incident made worse by the fact that one of the males held a hammer to the head of a one year old child,” a spokesperson said.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or saw these males running away from the scene.”

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward via the number 101.