Last-minute rush to shops ahead of circuit breaker

Retailers and shoppers have been making the most of the last day of trade, before the new circuit breaker comes into effect in Northern Ireland.

Non-essential retail will go into lockdown from midnight.

Many businesses are keen to stress that they are not closing completely, and that they are preparing to go online to continue trading over the next two weeks.

Shops can operate a click and collect service on an appointment basis.

Dancers and singers took over shop windows in Newtownards on Thursday as part of a council-organised event to entice shoppers and lift spirits.

Susie McCollough from Ards and North Down Council said: “It’s to bring a little Christmas cheer - we do have a very active campaign at the minute to support local, but shop safely.”

It has been a busy few days for business, but those closing their doors are angry about how the decisions affecting them have been made.

“Are we going to be able to open again on 11 December?” asked beautician Naomi Holmans.

“Or are we going to find out at midnight on the tenth that we’re not - because nobody seems to be able to make a decision."

Meanwhile, as many turn to online shopping to buy their gifts, there has been a warning to remain vigilant about scammers.

One scam tricks buyers into thinking they are purchasing the new PlayStation 5, but the small print says otherwise - as Jordan Moates reports: