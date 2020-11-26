Plans 'well underway' for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out from next month

The health minister says preparations are well underway to begin the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland from next month.

Robin Swann stressed that the plans are provisional at this stage, as regulatory approval has not yet been issued for any vaccine.

However he said it’s expected care home residents and health workers would be among the first priority groups, as part of a phased approach.

The minister said it’s anticipated that further priority groups in early 2021 would be based on “age and clinical vulnerability factors”.

The plans will include both fixed mass vaccination centres and the deployment of mobile units to care homes, the minister explained.

He said GPs and community pharmacists will also have a key role to play as the programme progresses next year.

Northern Ireland will be guided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on which groups will receive the vaccine first.

The vaccines will be deployed “as they become available” and it is anticipated that each person receiving the vaccine will require two doses.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the vaccine roll-out presented huge logistical challenges and a taskforce - including the Public Health Agency, Health Department, Executive Office and logistics experts - has been established to take the work forward.

A total of four million doses have been ordered.

Between 5,000 and 8,000 vaccines are expected to be delivered per day. A total of 100,000 healthcare staff can be processed over three weeks.

Mr Swann said there will be a public information campaign to “encourage take-up and provide assurance on safety and the robustness of the regulatory process for vaccines”.

He welcomed the “highly impressive” progress towards a vaccine but added: “We should take nothing for granted.

“It is essential that people do not relax their guard against Covid-19 now, just because hopes are rising on the vaccine front.

“We have to keep doing all the right things to protect ourselves against the virus and that will remain the case for the foreseeable future.

“The planned mass vaccination programme will be a major logistical exercise lasting many months, taking us to the middle of next year at least.”

He continued: “While I am cautious by nature, I am optimistic that vaccination will increasingly do the heavy lifting for us in 2021 in the battle against coronavirus.

“I am also very heartened by the scale of the preparatory work already undertaken for a vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.”