Shot fired during west Belfast armed robbery

Two masked men, armed with a machete and a gun, have robbed a shop in west Belfast while an in-store cash machine was being filled.

Staff were threatened and a sum of money was taken during the incident in the Beechmount Avenue area shortly before 8.15am on Thursday.

It is understood the gun was fired into the air outside the shop as the thieves made off in a red Mercedes towards the Kennedy Street area.

PSNI Detective Inspector Keith Wilson branded that “reckless” and said firing the weapon at a busy time of the morning “could have resulted in severe consequences”.

There were members of the public, including young school children, in the area who have been exposed to such activity and could have been seriously injured or worse. PSNI Detective Inspector Keith Wilson

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie also slammed those responsible for what he said was an attack on the local community.

“This reckless attack occurred as children were making their way to school,” he said.

“Those responsible must get off the backs of our community.

“This is a time of a public health emergency - our frontline services are working tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of citizens.

“They should not be distracted by the activities of these criminals.”

The man armed with the machete has been described as wearing a navy jacket, combat-style trousers, while the man with the gun is said to have been wearing a green jacket.

The Mercedes was found burnt out in the Shiels Street area a short time later.

“It is believed the men got out of the red Mercedes and utilised both a Range Rover and a Volvo parked in the area, and then made off towards the Falls Road area following the incident,” DI Wilson said.

“The Volvo was later found in the Lenadoon Avenue area and the Land Rover was found in the Bingnian Drive area of west Belfast later in the morning.”

Police have thanked those who have already come forward with information they say has been “invaluable” to the investigation.

They are appealing for anyone else who can help with their ongoing enquiries to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.