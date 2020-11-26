Swann 'regret' over hospital waiting time figures

The health minister says he regrets the number of people "enduring excessive waits" for hospital treatment - but warned that this position could worsen further.

Robin Swann was speaking after the latest figures were published on Thursday.

They showed a total of 327,189 patients in Northern Ireland were waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient as of the end of September.

More than four fifths of patients were waiting more than nine weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment - and almost half were waiting more than 52 weeks.

The ministerial target for outpatient waiting times says by March 2021, at least 50% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first appointment, and none over a year.

“I very much regret that the number of people enduring excessive waits for assessment or treatment has increased again,” said Robin Swann.

“Unfortunately this position can be expected to worsen further.”

The minister said that, given the surge in Covid-19 cases, it was unavoidable that elective care activity would reduce due to the need to redeploy staff to coronavirus-related activity.

Mr Swann stressed that hospital waiting times need to be a “major Executive priority” in 2021.

“Waiting list were a clear priority in New Decade New Approach but plans were blown off course by the pandemic,” added the minister.

“I am very conscious that public spending is likely to be very constrained next year and that all departments will be facing serious funding pressures.

“The reality is that tackling waiting lists will not be possible without sustained and substantial investment and additional staffing.”