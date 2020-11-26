Three suspicious objects at centre of security alerts in Dervock

A number of homes have had to be evacuated after three suspicious objects were found at the centre of security alerts in the Dervock area of Co Antrim.

The policing operation got underway on Thursday morning.

Diversions have been put in place in the vicinity of the Castlecat Road and the Knock Road in Dervock and at the Castlecat Road in Derrykeighan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are working with the local council to facilitate a number of residents in the area whose homes have been evacuated.”

Police are also asking drivers to follow the direction of officers in the area.