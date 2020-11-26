Varadkar 'out of touch' over cross-border travel

The First and deputy First Minister have criticised the Tanaiste over cross-border travel.

During the week, Leo Varadkar raised the issue of travel between Northern Ireland and the Republic over Christmas.

In the Dail on Thursday, he said there is "no question" of a north-south travel ban.

The Irish Cabinet will on Friday ahead of the lifting of restrictions in the Republic of Ireland next week, while NI is due to enter a new circuit-breaker lockdown.

"It's not under consideration, not being discussed, period," said Mr Varadkar.

"We don't have a travel ban with Poland, we're certainly not going to have one with Northern Ireland."

Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Tanaiste has "demonstrated that he is completely out of touch with the reality of life on this island".

First Minister Arlene Foster said "it is really regrettable that the Tanaiste should make those sorts of comments".

Mr Varadkar told the Dail that when the Irish Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed, inter-county travel would still be restricted and would only be allowed for work, school or other essential purposes like caring for an elderly relative.

"That means inter-county travel, including cross-border travel for shopping or visiting friends or relatives, will not be allowed," he said.

"We do hope to be in a position to advise people that they can travel between counties including NI to visit friends and relatives closer to Christmas, but that will depend on the epidemiological data then."