Almost £900K settlement reached after journalist raids

Police are to pay out nearly £900,000 in damages as part of a settlement reached with two Belfast journalists whose homes were unlawfully raided.

Any information retained on the PSNI's systems is also to be deleted under the terms of a resolution in the action taken by Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.

In an unprecedented outcome hailed as victory for press freedom, police will foot the bill for the investigative reporters' legal costs as well.

In August 2018 Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey were detained, questioned and released in a case linked to a documentary film on the Loughinisland atrocity.

Raids were also carried out at their homes and offices after warrants were granted as part of an investigation into the suspected theft of confidential papers from the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman's Office.

Computer equipment, files, phones, cameras and notebooks were all seized during an operation undertaken by detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by PSNI officers.

The case was connected to the No Stone Unturned film, which examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary's handling of the loyalist murders of six Catholic men at Loughinisland, Co Down in June 1994.

In May last year the journalists won their challenge to the legality of warrants which were granted at an ex parte hearing.

The High Court found that authorisation for the searches fell "woefully short" of fairs tandards, and that Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey had at all times acted as investigative reporters adhering to their professional code by protecting sources.

Days later police announced they had dropped their investigation into the pair.

Even though all confiscated material was returned to the journalists after the search warrants were quashed, backed-up information remained on police systems.

Subsequent efforts focused on securing a final remedy over any copied data still stored by the PSNI, including a process of mediation.

The journalists also then sued for wrongful arrest.

In court today Barry Macdonald QC, for Mr Birney announced a confidential settlement has been reached in the case taken by the reporters and Fine Point Films.

Although no figure was disclosed, it is understood that a total payout of £875,000 has been agreed.

"The applicant's primary concerns in this case have always been the protection of sources and the freedom of the press," Mr Macdonald said.

"The issues around the deletion and security of the remaining material have been resolved to the applicants' satisfaction and their sources remain fully protected."

Welcoming the outcome, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said: "We congratulate the parties on finding an answer to this interesting and difficult, but also important case."

Following the settlement Mr Birney's solicitor, Niall Murphy, described the damages as "unprecedented".

He added: "The levels of compensation that are being paid underpin the seriousness of any attack upon the free press.

"As a result of this case the law is now clear, a line has been drawn and in future there will never be another dawn raid on honest journalists who report the truth about state wrongdoing."

Patrick Corrigan, of Amnesty International, pledged to write to the Northern Ireland Policing Board to demand a full investigation.