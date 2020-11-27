Decision on cross-border travel is deferred

The Irish Government has deferred making a decision on whether travel to Northern Ireland should be allowed over the Christmas period.

The Cabinet, which has agreed to a nationwide relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, will instead examine the issue of cross-border travel until the week before Christmas.

Meanwhile retail outlets, hairdressers, museums, libraries and gyms in the Republic have all been given the green light to reopen on Tuesday of next week.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food will be allowed to welcome customers from Friday.