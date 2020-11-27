Hospitals record highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a week

Hospitals in Northern Ireland recorded their highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the week to 20 November, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

There were 100 deaths in total in the region, taking the overall toll to 1,333.

Almost 60% of fatalities happened in hospitals but a third were in care homes.

Nisra said: "The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020."

The comparative overall number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 20 November was 927.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 560 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to 20 November, 80% (447) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 113 happening in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42% of all Covid-19-related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Meanwhile in its daily update, the Health Department said there have been a further 12 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

It said a further 391 people have tested positive for Covid-19.