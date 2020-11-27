Jenny Pyper to be interim head of NI Civil Service

The former chief executive of the Utility Regulator is set to take charge of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Jenny Pyper will take up the post on an interim basis from Tuesday, and will be in place for around eight months.

She said: “I am proud to have been a civil servant for over 28 years and I will do all I can to further develop a high-performing, outcomes-focused and inclusive NICS that supports the institutions of government and makes a real and positive difference in people’s lives."

The role has been vacant since Sir David Sterling stepped down three months ago.

In the last recruitment exercise, three candidates made it through to a final interview stage with the ministers in September, but Stormont's leaders were not able to reach consensus.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said a review of the current process for filling the position on a permanent basis is being carried out, and a further recruitment campaign "will be launched in due course".

They added: "We are pleased to announce that Jenny Pyper will be the interim Head of the Civil Service.“She will take up post at a critical time as the Executive continues to manage its response to, and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for the end of the EU exit transition period.

"This includes addressing immediate health, societal and economic challenges as well as planning for the future and putting us in the best possible place to rebuild our economy, rejuvenate our society and transform our public services.“We have agreed that Jenny will chair a newly-established Covid-19 Taskforce, which will deal with crucial issues such as vaccination rollout, mass testing and compliance.“As set out in the New Decade, New Approach agreement, the Executive is committed to significant and ambitious reforms in the development of an outcomes-based Programme for Government.

"We have every confidence in Jenny’s ability to lead and further reform the Civil Service and support the development of a PfG that will deliver for our people."