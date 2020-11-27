NI beat Belarus to take step towards Euro 2022 play-off

Northern Ireland secured a 3-2 win over Belarus in their Euro 2022 qualifier in Belfast to keep their play-off bid on track.

Kirsty McGuinness gave them a dream start after just two minutes with a fine finish from the edge of the box but Anastasiya Shcherbachenia equalised.

Shcherbachenia levelled again after Rachel Furness scored a penalty on the hour, but the hosts won it when McGuinness's shot hit a post and bounced in off the back of Belarus keeper Nataliya Voskobovich.

If Northern Ireland beat the Faroe Islands next Tuesday they will be assured of a play-off.