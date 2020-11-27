Tortoise stolen during Strangford aggravated burglary

A tortoise has been reported stolen following an aggravated burglary at a house in Strangford, Co Down.

Police said the break-in happened in Elliots Place on Thursday morning.

A man woke to find a masked man carrying a knife in the house - when he confronted him, the man ran off.

Police said he fled with a number of items, including medals which are of sentimental value, and he snatched the occupant's pet, a Horsfield's tortoise.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: "A number of items stolen from the property were recovered a short distance away.

"However, the medals and the householder’s pet tortoise remain missing.

"The victim is understandably upset and concerned that the tortoise, which requires specialist knowledge and care, may come to harm."

Police asked anyone with information to come forward.