Nine more coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 315 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period. Eight deaths happened within the 24 hour reporting period, while one other occurred outside.

A total of 2,257 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 2,429 people have returned positive test results.The official death toll rises to 983, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In Belfast, 386 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days. The second highest region in Northern Ireland is now Mid Ulster, where 283 positive cases were recorded

410 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus – 33 are in intensive care.

There are 142 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.Northern Ireland's hospitals are currently operating at 97% capacity.It comes as NI enters the second day of a second lockdown, with non-essential retail and hospitality forced to close.