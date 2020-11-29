Glenarm fire declared 'deliberate'

A fire at a large unused fish factory in Glenarm has been declared "deliberate" by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.The unoccupied building was set ablaze just before 2pm on Sunday.There were no reports of any injuriesA Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said:

“Firefighters were called to a large fire at an unoccupied building on New Road, Glenarm today at 13.54 hrs. At the height of the incident 5 Fire Appliances including an Aerial Appliance were in attendance.

“Firefighters used three jets and two Firefighting Teams with breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 16.32 hrs. The cause of the fire was deliberate ignition.”