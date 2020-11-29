Pipe bomb explodes in Derry in 'reckless attack'

A pipe bomb has exploded in Londonderry, in what police have described as a "reckless attack".Police were called to an incident in Knockwellan Park in the Waterside area of Derry on Saturday evening.Army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene to conduct a controlled explosion.There are no reports of any injuries.In a statement, the PSNI said:"Just before 10pm on Saturday night, police received a report that a white transit van, which had been parked in the area, was on fire. Upon the arrival of emergency services, however, it became clear that the cause of the fire had been the detonation of a pipe bomb type device. "Parts of the device remained at the scene so cordons were put in place and ATO were tasked. The scene was held for a number of hours as an examination of the remnants of the device was carried out by ATO and by 2am the scene was closed. "Minor damage was caused to the van as a result of the attack but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries. We have recovered the various remnants of the device and will now conduct further forensic examinations."“This was a reckless attack carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed. Police have urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward with information.