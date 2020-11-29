Strabane company making reusable PPE for front line workers

As the demand for protective clothing for doctors and nurses began to soar, millions of pounds were spent on supplies from around the world. A Strabane company is now producing reusable surgical gowns for the NHS, saving money and cutting down on waste going to landfill. Our COVID wards may look like a scene from science fiction, but these are places of compassion and care. Surgical gowns and masks on the surface, but human hearts beat within. The layers of personal protective equipment (PPE) are essential to protect staff and patients. The pandemic means the demand for PPE has never been higher, with sourcing it problematic for our NHS. Sometimes our government has been forced to look abroad. But Strabane manufacturer O'Neills is helping efforts to build a local supply chain.

It's making Northern Ireland's first locally-produced reusable surgical gowns. Managing Director Kieran Kennedy said: "We've developed a new isolation gown. It's waterproof. It protects the frontline workers. You can wash it 75 times so the cost per use compared to disposable scrubs is minute." The expansion from sportswear to healthcare means that O'Neills is one of the companies that's been at the forefront of manufacturing industry's response to the COVID emergency, an emergency that resulted in a huge surge in NHS demand for PPE and specialist clothing.

This project from O'Neills will save the NHS money, it will also reduce our reliance on costly foreign imports and it's also going to be easier on the environment. The Strabane factory has also been manufacturing scrubs and face masks for our hospitals. Responding to the pandemic has helped secure the 700 jobs here. Invest Northern Ireland has praised O'Neills' effort. It says: "Building PPE production capability and capacity in NI is equipping our healthcare sector with a timely and reliable source of high quality products ." Reducing expensive imports means more money for frontline services and care. Helping our doctors and nurses cover up is one more step on the road to controlling the pandemic.