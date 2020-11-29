Three more coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Three new coronavirus-related deaths and 351 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period. All three deaths occurred within the reporting period.

A total of 2,077 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 2,489 people have returned positive test results. The official death toll rises to 986, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In Belfast, 375 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days. The second highest region in Northern Ireland is now Mid Ulster, where 284 positive cases were recorded

414 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus – 34 are in intensive care.

There are 142 confirmed outbreaks in care homes. Northern Ireland's hospitals are currently operating at 93% capacity. It comes as NI enters the third day of a second lockdown, with non-essential retail and hospitality forced to close.