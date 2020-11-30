'No plans to extend school Christmas holidays' - Weir

The education minister has once again stressed that schools will not be closing early.

Peter Weir said it is “disappointing” that there continues to be “widespread rumours about this matter”.

He says there are no plans to extend the school Christmas holidays in Northern Ireland.

The minister, who made a “clear statement” on 17 November, said he was now responding to “continued speculation”.

Peter Weir said: “I will once again stress that there are no plans to extend the Christmas holidays for schools.

“I believe this would only cause further disruption to children’s education and lead to an increase in levels of stress and anxiety.

“I strongly believe that face to face teaching is the best form of education and our schools are the best place to provide this in a controlled and safe environment.

“Indeed, large numbers of young people socialising out of school has the potential to create a major public health concern.

“My main priority is to guard children’s education, mental health and well-being.”