'Phone First' service trialled at Daisy Hill and Craigavon

A new 'Phone First' service is being trialled in emergency departments at Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital, as well as the South Tyrone Minor Injuries Unit.

Patients with non-life threatening injuries or illnesses are being asked to call before attending hospital to help reduce numbers in waiting rooms.

The service, which is also being trialled in the Causeway Hospital, will run from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone experiencing stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or trauma should be brought to hospital without delay, or call 999 immediately.

Interim Director of Older People and Primary Care for the Southern Trust, Brian Beattie, said: "As we move into the winter and this second wave of the pandemic, we are increasingly concerned about the volume of patients coming to our EDs. "For everyone's safety and to reduce the potential spread of infection amongst both patients and staff, we must do our very best to minimise footfall and promote social distancing in all health care facilities. "The new phone number aims to give patients some extra help in identifying the best place to help their symptoms, while freeing up space and staff time in the ED for those who need it most. "