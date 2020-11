A teenage boy is in hospital with facial injuries after he was assaulted by a number of men in Randalstown.

The 14-year-old and a 17-year-old boy were attacked in the Neillsbrook Park area on Saturday night at around 9.30pm.

The 17-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who saw a group of men around town to get in contact with them on 101, quoting incident number 1574.