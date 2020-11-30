Ulster see off Edinburgh to maintain unbeaten start

Ulster have beaten Edinburgh to make it eight wins out of eight in the Pro14.

John Andrew scored a hat-trick as the visitors brushed off a spirited Edinburgh fightback to prevail 43-13 at BT Murrayfield on Monday night.

Stewart Moore crossed twice while John Andrew and Jordi Murphy also contributed to a seven-try victory.

Ulster remain undefeated this season and are now top of the Conference A table and three points clear of Leinster, who have a game in hand.