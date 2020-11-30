Vans and alcohol seized in west Belfast

Two vans containing alcohol which police believe was being sold illegally have been seized in west Belfast.

Cases of beer, wine, cider and vodka - worth more than £2,000 - were located following searches in the Falls Road area on Saturday.

Police said the search was carried out under the licensing order after concerns were raised by local community leaders about potentially illegal alcohol sales.

Inspector Andrew McConville explained: “The Court West Neighbourhood Policing Team obtained a warrant and carried out the search, locating two vans loaded with cases of beer, wine, cider and vodka worth over £2,000, which we suspect was being sold locally illegally.

“While our investigation into this matter is ongoing, as the vehicles and alcohol were seized, one male was cautioned in relation to the offence of selling intoxicating liquor without a licence.

“As officers worked to remove the two vehicles, a crowd of young people gathered and began shouting abuse, throwing a number of items at officers.

“While thankfully, there were no injuries or property damaged, this is the type of behaviour far too many west Belfast residents experience on a regular basis.

“Police regularly respond to incidents involving noisy parties, drinking in public spaces and anti-social behaviour, and often seize alcohol from young people who are under 18 years of age, who are clearly obtaining alcohol illegally.”

Detectives asked anyone with information on the illegal sale of alcohol to come forward.