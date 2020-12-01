Black Santa sit-out adds online donations this Christmas

Black Santa is going online this year, in addition to the usual sit-out in the days leading up to Christmas.

The annual appeal relies heavily on passers-by dropping off donations at St Anne’s Cathedral.

However with the coronavirus restrictions in place less footfall is expected, and so online donations will be accepted for the first time.

The virtual Black Santa appeal goes live on Tuesday, while the traditional sit-out gets underway on 17 December.

The money will be going to charities who have become a lifeline to many over the past year.