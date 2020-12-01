Debenhams closure 'hammer blow' to city centre

The Belfast Chamber has described the news of Debenhams' imminent closure has a 'hammer blow' for workers and the city centre.

The department store announced plans to "commence a wind-down" of its UK stores after JD Sports, the only interested party, pulled out of talks.

The high street stalwart said to would continue "to seek offers for all or parts of the business".

It comes after the collapse of the Arcadia Group, which owns the department store chain and a number of other high street names.

The retailer has five stores in Northern Ireland, employing over 600 staff.

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton said: “This is absolutely devastating news for everyone working in Debenhams and the Arcadia Group.

"It has been an incredibly challenging time for the retail sector and job losses on this level were what many of us have feared and warned about, but when it becomes a reality, it is no less shocking and no less distressing for all those impacted."

The closure of Debenhams and the threat to stores like Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton is a huge hammer blow to Belfast city centre. Simon Hamilton, Belfast Chamber Chief Executive

Belfast Chamber have called on the Executive to address the crisis and to put a plan in place to rebuild Belfast city centre.

In Derry, SDLP MP Colum Eastwood, said it was "awful news for the workers of Debenhams" and "another blow to Derry's city centre".

In a tweet, he said: "Workers need support and answers, not uncertainty."