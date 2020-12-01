NI beat Faroe Islands to earn Euro 2022 play-off spot

Northern Ireland have beaten the Faroe Islands 5-1 to secure a Women’s Euro 2022 play-off spot.

They recovered after going behind five minutes into Tuesday night’s match in Belfast to keep alive their hopes of reaching a major championship.

Jensa Kannuberg Torolvsdottir gave the visitors a shock lead - but the equaliser came just two minutes later thanks to Rachel Furness.

Strikes from Kirsty McGuinness and Chloe McCarron just before the half-hour and hour marks respectively then put Northern Ireland in front.

Having come off the bench to join her sister Kirsty on the field, Caitlin McGuinness then made it 4-1 in the 77th minute.

The rout was then complete after a Jacoba Langgaard own goal with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Kenny Shiels' side are now set to take part in a play-off over two legs next year, ahead of the finals in England in 2022.