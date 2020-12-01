'Phone First' service rolled out across Northern Trust

A new 'Phone First' service has now been rolled out across the Northern Trust.

The Emergency Department in Antrim Area Hospital and the Minor Injuries Unit in the Mid Ulster join the initiative after a successful trial at the Causeway Hospital.

Patients with non-life threatening injuries or illnesses are being asked to call before attending hospital to help reduce numbers in waiting rooms.The service is also being trialled at emergency departments in Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital, as well as the South Tyrone Minor Injuries Unit.

People experiencing serious injuries or illnesses, such as stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or trauma should be brought to hospital without delay, or call 999 immediately.

The Northern Trust 'Phone First' service will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The number to ring is 0300 123 1 123.

The text relay number is 18001 0300 123 1 123.

Research shows that the service is already having a positive impact on reducing numbers in emergency departments.

The average daily number of walk-ins at the Causeway has decreased by more than 50%.

On average, there were 18% less people in Causeway's ED between 1pm and 11pm during the first week of the trial.

Head of General Medical Services at the Health and Social Care Board, Dr Margaret O’Brien, said: “With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community, it is more important than ever that patients who need emergency treatment aren’t asked to wait in crowded waiting rooms where they may be exposed to the virus."

Dr Mark Jenkins, an Emergency Medicine consultant at Antrim Area Hospital added: “The rollout of the Phone First service will improve patient safety in terms of preventing overcrowding and reducing long waits in our EDs and Minor Injuries Service. It will also help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection and transmission.

“We need your help at this extremely difficult time and I encourage patients to please ‘Phone First’ if your condition is not life threatening. However, if it is an emergency, if the situation is critical or life threatening then please always ring 999 immediately.”