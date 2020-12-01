NI coronavirus-related death toll passes 1,000

A further 15 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Health Department said seven of those deaths happened within the past 24 hours and eight happened outside of that timeframe.

It brings the department’s total number of deaths to 1,011, which the health minister described as "sad Covid-19 milestone".

Meanwhile a further 391 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing the total to 52,856.

Hospital bed occupancy across the region is reportedly at 100%.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We always have to remember that we are not talking about statistics but much-loved people who are desperately missed.

“My profound sympathies go to every bereaved family.”

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has already passed 1,000 - its most recent figure stood at 1,333.

The NISRA data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released by the department.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

NISRA obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Mr Swanns said: “This is another harsh reminder of the threat posed by Covid-19. No one should underestimate the virus, or delude themselves that it could never affect them.

“I am very aware that there is still a small and vociferous minority who seek to play down the coronavirus risks.

“This includes those who spout conspiracy theories on social media and those who think Northern Ireland could somehow have breezed through all this without adopting restrictions that were widely deployed elsewhere.

“To anyone trying to minimise the impact, I say please think again.”

Robin Swann continued: “We need to ensure we get maximum benefit from the current restrictions in terms of pushing down infection rates.

“The same vigilance will be essential throughout Christmas and well beyond it.

“January and February are extremely difficult months for our health service, even in normal times.

“We need to keep doing everything we can to stop the virus spreading today and tomorrow, this week and next. Our actions will have a direct bearing on how the disease spreads, how it will impact on our lives and whether there will be a need for further restrictions in early 2021.”