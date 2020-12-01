Tributes paid to former Supreme Court judge Lord Kerr

Tributes have been paid to retired Supreme Court justice Lord Kerr, who has died aged 72.

Brian Francis Kerr, Lord of Tonaghmore, died following a short illness two months after his retirement, the Supreme Court announced on Tuesday.

Lord Kerr served as lord chief justice of Northern Ireland between 2004 and 2009.

He was then appointed as the first NI justice to the new UK Supreme Court, and served until his retirement in September 2020.

President of the Supreme Court Lord Reed led the tributes, noting Lord Kerr became a high court judge "at a time when the decision to serve as a judge in NI required courage and a strong sense of duty".

Lord Reed continued: "Through his judgments and during hearings, Brian demonstrated his strong and instinctive sense of justice, and his thoughtful and principled approach to resolving legal problems.

"He will never know the full extent of the impact which his considerate, good-humoured and encouraging nature had on the court, the staff of the court, and his judicial colleagues.

"Nor will he ever know the full extent of the impact which his judgments had on the society we serve - but he has left us a legacy which will be drawn on well into the future."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: "I was saddened and shocked to learn today of Brian’s sudden death, particularly as he had only recently retired.

“Both as a Supreme Court judge and as Lord Chief Justice in Northern Ireland, Brian made his mark as a distinguished lawyer.

"I fully recognise, as do many right across the justice system, his contribution to the administration of justice and in fulfilling his judicial oath to do right to all manner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

“As well as occupying such a central role in our justice system, Lord Kerr was also of course a man with friends and family.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gillian, his sons and the wider family circle as they come to terms with their loss."

The flag of the Supreme Court will be lowered to half-mast for Tuesday and Wednesday.