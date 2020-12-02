145 new eco-friendly buses for Belfast and Derry

Stormont is investing £66 million in 145 new eco-friendly buses.

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said the purchase of the zero and low emission vehicles from Ballymena manufacturer Wrightbus would help deliver a "green recovery".

The investment is part of public transport operator Translink's Net Zero Emissions Strategy to create cleaner and greener transportation.

It will deliver 100 zero emission buses, comprising 80 battery electric vehicles and 20 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

The buses will be deployed between Metro in Belfast and Foyle Metro services in Londonderry.

There will also be 45 low emissions buses for Ulsterbus services across Northern Ireland.

Ms Mallon said: "Cleaner, greener, sustainable transport is key to protecting our environment and fighting the climate crisis.

"I have an ambitious vision for a low carbon future where we make low emission public transport accessible to people and communities across Northern Ireland.

"Following my budget announcement in June, we are now seeing the investment of almost £66 million for the purchase of zero and low emission vehicles filter down to our local economy, with Wrightbus producing the 145 new vehicles that will enter the Translink fleet and be put into public service."

Today marks a very positive step forward that will create jobs, encourage investment, as well as being pivotal in cutting the level of emissions. Nichola Mallon MLA, Infrastructure minister

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: "Translink is leading the transport transformation to net zero emissions, we are responding to the climate emergency and driving positive change for a healthier and more sustainable transport for future generations.

"This bus order is just the start of an exciting new era for public transport in Northern Ireland as we work to build back responsibly following Covid-19."

Wrightbus CEO Buta Atwal added: "Investment in hydrogen, electric and low-emission buses and the wider energy sector, can only be good for jobs in Northern Ireland. We have the climate and the technology to drive fundamental change here and position Northern Ireland as a world-leader. This order of 145 buses is a significant step and we are proud to work alongside Translink to achieve these goals."

The first three hydrogen-powered double decker buses, which were ordered earlier in the year, are due to enter passenger service before the end of 2020. All the new buses are due to be in service by 2022.