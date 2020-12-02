Charity warns of rise in child cruelty and neglect crimes

Child cruelty and neglect crimes in Northern Ireland are continuing to rise, according to the NSPCC.

The charity says data provided by the PSNI showed a 22% increase in cases in the last year.

It says in 2019/20 there were 605 offences - three times higher than the total of 184 in 2013/14.

The NSPCC also looked at the number of offences during the first three months of the spring coronavirus lockdown.

It says from 1 April to 30 June, there were 109 offences in Northern Ireland.

The charity issued the findings as part of a warning that more children may be at risk of abuse this Christmas.

It says everyone needs to play their part in keeping young people safe.

A number of buildings across Northern Ireland will be lit up in green on dates during December to raise awareness.

“The pandemic is the greatest challenge we’ve faced in decades and these figures are yet another example of its impact on vulnerable children," said Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO.

"They also provide a heart-breaking picture of the concern about the number of young people who were exposed to pain and suffering following the start of the pandemic.

"This year it is even more essential that children have a place where they can seek help and support.

"Our Childline service will be running every day over the Christmas holidays, but we need the public’s support so we can ensure vulnerable children are heard.”