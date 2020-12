Larne ended a 33-year wait by beating Glentoran to win the Co Antrim Shield.

The match ended goalless at Seaview on Wednesday night before being settled by a dramatic penalty shootout.

Larne goalie Conor Devlin saved from Jay Donnelly and Joe Crowe, then striker Jeff Hughes stepped up to score the winner.

It finished 4-3, with Larne winning a first senior trophy since 1987.