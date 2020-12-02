Man injured in Craigavon explosion

A man has been injured after an explosive device partially exploded in Craigavon.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his hands and arms.

The incident happened in the Enniskeen area of the town on Tuesday evening.

Police declared a security alert and evacuated residents from a number of homes to a nearby church.

SDLP Thomas Larkham said: "This is the last thing that anyone in Enniskeen wants or needs.

"This is a close knit community full of people trying to get on with their lives during a difficult time for us all.

"I want to thank the residents who have cooperated with police, reacting quickly to keep each other safe. I also want to thank the local church for opening its doors to this community."

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly added: "This is a settled community that has had its peace violated this evening. No one here wants that. I will be meeting with senior police officers to discuss this matter urgently."