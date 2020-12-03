80% surge in demand for food banks in Northern Ireland

by Judith Hill

With soaring numbers of people in Northern Ireland now dependent on food banks, UTV has been hearing the raw reality from some of those caught in poverty.Recent Trussell Trust figures for NI show an 80 % surge in demand for food banks during this year, compared to last year.Katrina Franklin has five children and had to use a food bank for the first time this year."I had to go on universal credit and I wasn't able to get shopping because you have a six week wait until you get your payment. It put big, big pressure on me.

I didn't know where the next meal was coming from. Katrina Franklin

"I was very embarrassed (going to the food bank) I'm a very independent person but this year has been a big, big struggle."Jolene McShane used to be dependent on food handouts but now just needs a little support from them."I was homeless for four and a half years, I was on heroine. I was struggling and the food banks were brilliant."

People are struggling, families are really struggling. Jolene McShane

With poverty on the rise, charities and food banks have set up a major hub at SSE Arena in Belfast. Over the next month thousands of food hampers will be distributed from there.The arena itself is not a drop off point, but a range of food banks in the city take their donations there.Sinead McKinley, who works for North Belfast Advice Partnership, has helped coordinate this project. She says the increasing numbers of people in need is overwhelming."This year has been really different because we've a really different group of people reaching out to us and they are working poor.

People who have been managing and making ends meet but it only takes one thing to go. Sinead McKinley, North Belfast Advice Partnership Coordinator

"Some people just needing a hot meal put on the table, some families just not knowing where their next penny is going to come from."There is real anger from those who feel left behind. According to Jolene, the government could do much more:"Instead of putting us in a bubble they need to come out of their bubble and come to us and see what way people are struggling."

More information on donation points across Belfast can be found here.