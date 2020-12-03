Eleven more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

A further eleven Covid-19 deaths have been recorded by the Health Department in Northern Ireland.

The department said eight deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and three outside that timeframe.

It brings the death toll here during the pandemic to 1,026.

A further 456 people have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The Antrim, South West Acute, Antrim and Royal hospitals are all over capacity.

Hospital bed occupancy is sitting at 100%, with 2 general beds available.

There are currently 38 Covid patients in ICU, 27 of those are on ventilators.

Out of 120 ICU beds in Northern Ireland, 18 ICU beds are available.

There are currently 119 care home outbreaks.