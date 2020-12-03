Ministers are set to discuss whether or not restrictions will remain in place when the current circuit breaker comes to an end.

An Executive meeting has been scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon.

In an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, new and stricter measures were introduced on Friday 27 November.

The Executive agreed to introduce the circuit breaker after modelling indicated it offered a greater likelihood of avoiding further restrictions before Christmas.

The current circuit breaker is set to come to an end on Friday 11 December. Credit: PressEye

The Executive has already announced that up-to-three households to form an exclusive bubble between 23 and 27 December for the holiday period.

Questions will now be asked around whether or not certain restrictions will be extended, however it is not known if any announcments will be made following Thursday's meeting.

People have been urged to stay at home under the restricions introduced last week, while all non-essential retail and most of the hospitality sector has been closed.

Schools and childcare have remained open, and so too have churches for individual prayer.

A controlled ‘click and collect’ service for retail has also been able to operate on an appointment-only basis with maximum mitigations in place.