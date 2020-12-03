The Arts Council has welcomed an additional £3.25m of funding designed to support people left struggling as a result of the pandemic.

A further round of the Individuals Emergency Resilience Programme will open for applications on 17 December.

Applicants suffering financial hardship as a result of Covid-19 will be able to apply for support of up to £5,000 - or £7,500 for disabled individuals with support costs.

The communities minister says its aimed at people such as venue support staff, session musicians, set designers, singer-songwriters, comedians and more.

Carál Ní Chuilín said: “I announced the release of £3m to Arts Council on 19 October to allow them to support all eligible applications to the individual support programme which ran during September 2020 and had been oversubscribed.

“Most of the £3m funding has already been allocated to support individuals who I know have been badly hit by the pandemic and are in dire need of help.

“Many others still need help.

“The wider creative sectors have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and many jobs are in jeopardy.

“This additional £3.25m for individuals will support their skills development and ability to create new work.

“I want to see these sectors stabilised so that they can continue to enrich our lives and our society through their work.”

Roisín McDonough from Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council welcomes the funding announced today by Minister Ní Chuilín.

“This fund is designed to support those artists and freelance creatives who were left struggling with serious financial hardships since their livelihoods disappeared practically overnight as a result of the pandemic.

“There was overwhelming demand on our previous Artists Emergency Programme and Individuals Emergency Resilience Programme (IERP) for creative workers and this new fund provides critically-needed support.

“The Arts Council is working closely with the minister and her department to ensure that this second round of IERP funding is delivered, particularly to those who have yet to benefit from previous emergency public funding programmes.”