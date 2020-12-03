A post-Brexit trade deal can be struck within days, Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said as he urged European Union members to "hold our nerve".

UK and EU negotiators, led by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier, talked late into the night on Wednesday, fortified by a delivery of pizzas, as efforts continued to thrash out a deal which needs to be in place by the end of the month.

Mr Coveney said there is still a "good chance" a deal can be done.

"It's the time to hold our nerve, to trust Michel Barnier, who has done a phenomenal job to date," he said.

"I believe, if we do that, there's a good chance that we can get a deal across the line in the next few days."

Downing Street sources played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough.

"I haven't seen any white smoke," one insider told the PA news agency.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson used the language of the referendum campaign to spell out to Brussels that the UK's "bottom line" on a post-Brexit trade deal is to "take back control".

The Prime Minister said he is "absolutely committed" to trying to secure a deal "if we can" amid warnings that talks with the EU have reached a "make or break" point.

Reports have suggested that the UK has watered down its demands for control of fishing rights, by asking EU fishing fleets to hand over up to 60% of the value of stocks currently caught rather than the 80% previously sought.

But this falls short of EU demands in one of the most symbolically important aspects of the negotiations.