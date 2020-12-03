Stormont: Circuit breaker exit strategy agreed

Non-essential retail, hotels, restaurants, and close contact services will be able to open in Northern Ireland next Friday, the Executive has agreed.

Confirming the two-week circuit breaker would end on 11th December the First Minister Arlene Foster said: "Most of the restrictions will come to an end next Thursday. Non-essential retail will open again, our hotels and restaurants will open again. "

Speaking on UTV Live on Thursday evening the Deputy First Minister said: "Today we have a unanimous decision to lift a number of those restrictions that have been brought in, there are a number of things that will remain in place, for example pubs will continue to remain closed."

Places of worship and gyms will also be allowed to reopen.

Michelle O'Neill said mitigations will need to be put in place and guidance about social distancing within cafes and restaurants is to be set at two metres.

Official guidance is to be issued around people coming into businesses on subjects like queuing and there will be an 11pm curfew for hospitality venues.

The First Minister also revealed the Executive had agreed that from the 23rd to 27th December Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland can include up to three households, and that one of those households can also include a support bubble.

Arlene Foster said: "I think that's important to clarify for people who will be planning for Christmas."

Reaction to the Executive's decisions have been mixed.

Aodhán Connolly, Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium said: “It won’t make up for the loss of two weeks trading during what is our golden quarter especially when retailers already had been feeling the squeeze of decreased footfall and increased costs but it is still welcome.

"This week has proven that no-one in retail is immune from the economic effects of the pandemic."

It is simply unfair and unjust. This is nothing but terrible news for owners and staff in traditional pubs who have once again been unfairly singled out to bear the brunt of the Covid lockdown for the greater good. Colin Neill, Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton said the reopening of businesses would prove positive for jobs and the economy.

However he added: "Traditional drink only pubs will be understandably disappointed and angry that, once again, they remain unable to reopen.

"Belfast’s bars are a huge cultural, tourism and community asset and need increased Executive support to survive."