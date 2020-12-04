An elderly couple who were hospitalised within days of each other after contracting Covid-19 are now both on the road to recovery.

Evelyn Auld tested positive for the virus and was taken to the Mater Hospital in November, just two days before her husband George joined her there.

While George recovered relatively quickly, Evelyn was put on a ventilator in a separate ward.

George was on the point of being sent home to recover when he was kitted out in full PPE by kind hearted staff to see his wife of more than 50 years for what could have been the last time.

Elaine has said that her family are grateful for medical staff keeping them informed of their parents' progress. Credit: Family photo

Their daughter Elaine has since said her mum was in a better form, having phoned her from her hospital bed on Thursday evening.

Elaine has told UTV that the family have the medical staff to thank for keeping them informed of their progress - and is also hoping it won't be too long before her parents are back together once again.