Man shot in both legs in suspected paramilitary-style attack

A man has been shot in both legs in a suspected paramilitary-style assault in west Belfast.

The attack happened in the Downfine Walk area of the city at around 8.10pm on Thursday evening.

The victim, aged in his 30s, has required hospital treament for his injuries.

The PSNI have appealed for information following the shooting.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault."

They continued: "Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."