Ministers give clarification on circuit breaker relaxations

Stormont has released the finer details of what will happen at the end of the two week circuit breaker next Friday.

The First and deputy First Minister had confirmed that non-essential shops, close contact services, restaurants and places of worship would be able to reopen from December 11, but that wet pubs would have to remain shut.

An additional support package has been promised to those drink-only bars.

Full list of what can open from next Friday:

Non-essential businesses, including retail and close contact services to include driving instructors.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and private members’ clubs serving a main or substantive meal that has been prepared in their own kitchen. Contact details must be taken from all customers. Food and drink can be purchased until 10.30pm but cannot be consumed on the premises after 11.00pm, and all persons must vacate the venue by 11.00pm.

Hotels and guesthouses. Mitigations that were previously required will stay in place, including restrictions on food and drink.

Gyms, swimming and diving pools. May open for individual training, training with a personal trainer and non-aerobic classes of up to 15. Contact details must be taken.

Outdoor events and gatherings. Subject to a risk assessment if more than 15 attending, and measures in place to limit risk of virus transmission with an upper limit of 500 on participants.

Sports events. Subject to a risk assessment if more than 15 people attending, with measures in place to limit risk of virus transmission. An upper limit of 500 spectators is permitted. Inter-school competitive sporting events are not permitted.

Outdoor exercise in groups of up to a maximum of 15.

Places of worship.

Outdoor and indoor visitor attractions, museums, galleries and libraries.

First Minister Arlene Foster said collective efforts over recent weeks has suppressed the transmission rate enough to relax the restrictions.

“These decisions will give families, businesses and employees some much-needed certainty and comfort in the run-up to Christmas and beyond."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The Executive wants to give people as much notice as possible on what the situation will look like from next Friday when the current circuit breaker comes to an end."

Previous decisions from the Executive have come during the 11th hour, something that has been heavily criticised by the business community.

What will have to remain closed:

Wet pubs and private members’ clubs not serving a main or substantial meal. Off sales are permitted up to 10.30pm. This applies to off sales, supermarkets and hospitality venues selling alcohol.

Concert halls and theatres, except for rehearsals and recordings.

Nightclubs.

The Executive also agreed Christmas household bubbling arrangements.

Three households will be able to meet in homes, outdoor public spaces and places of worship, from December 23-27. One of the households will be able to include an existing household bubble.

Ms O'Neill stressed that with any increased contact comes increased risk:

“Everyone needs to think very carefully about the risks posed to them, and their loved ones, by coming together over the Christmas period, particularly to those who are vulnerable. Some may choose not to form a Christmas bubble but for those who do, we encourage them to keep their bubbles small and limit the numbers of people gathering, as much as possible.”

More details on Christmas bubbling can be found here.

Other measures agreed by the Executive that will come into effect on December 11:

Current arrangements for gatherings in domestic and private dwellings will remain the same as is currently in place, apart from the temporary arrangements over the Christmas period.

Receptions for marriages and civil partnerships are permitted, with numbers subject to risk assessment determined by the place of worship, or venue. Mitigations that were previously required will stay in place.

Wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships will continue and the number attending will be determined by the place of worship, or venue.

Attendees and the organiser/operator of funerals must comply with funeral guidance issued by the Department of Health.

No holidaying in groups outside of the domestic settings rules – this applies to venues, such as self-catering chalets, which can accommodate large numbers.

Those in the retail sector warn that plans to manage the Christmas shopping surge need to be finalised.

Watch Judith Hill's report: