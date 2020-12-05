Seven more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 1,039, after seven deaths have been reported by the Department of Health.

All of the deaths occurred within the 24-hour reporting period.

Since the last report, 451 people have tested positive for Covid-19.It brings the figure for the last 7 days to 2,880.Northern Ireland's hospitals are now running at 99% capacity.

There are currently 394 people hospitalised with coronavirus with 33 patients are in intensive care.There are 114 active care home outbreaks, recorded on the department’s dashboard breakdown.