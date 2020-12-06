Eleven more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 1,050, after eleven deaths have been reported by the Department of Health.

A further 419 people tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's health minister has warned that the country is entering a new phase in the Covid-19 pandemic, with "hopes and fears" sitting side by side.

Robin Swann has urged everyone to remain "ultra-vigilant" to prevent the spread of the virus.

It comes as non-essential retailers prepare to reopen on Friday following the two-week circuit-breaker.

"We still have a number of crucial days left of the current lockdown measures and we need to fully maximise the benefit from these," he said.

"The more we stay at home and minimise our contacts with each other, the more we can push down infection rates.

"That way, we can protect each other and help give the health service some vital breathing space."

Mr Swann also warned that the easing of some restrictions should not lead to any "easing of vigilance" across communities.

"It is vital to remember that this vaccination programme will take many months to complete and our rate of progress will depend on available supplies. It is a long-term undertaking," he added.

"While we are entering a new phase, the pandemic is far from over. This is a time for maximum self-discipline - a time for us all to be ultra-vigilant."

The health minister issued a stark warning that he will not "hesitate to immediately" recommend a further tightening of restrictions if Covid-19 cases spike again and threaten to overwhelm the health service.

"I fully accept that we cannot stay in a permanent lockdown. Damage to our economy has lasting consequences for physical and mental well-being," he added.

"Likewise, I think it is important that people have the option of some contact with loved ones for a set period over Christmas. Loneliness and isolation are also important health issues.

"But the greater freedoms of the coming weeks will place great responsibility on all our shoulders.

"Every contact with someone outside your household comes with a degree of risk. It's on all us of to reduce that risk as much as possible."