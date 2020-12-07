Council says risk assessment carried out on Lisburn light show

Lisburn council has insisted that a thorough risk assessment was carried out ahead of its Christmas light show, which had to be suspended over Covid-19 concerns after drawing large crowds.

The event costs over £500,000 to run, but came to an abrupt halt over crowded scenes in the city centre on Saturday evening – in the middle of the latest circuit-breaker lockdown.

The council had hoped to bring some light to a difficult year but, in the cold light of day, many believe the event should never have gone ahead during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s absolutely appalling – I think officers within the council have very serious questions to answer,” former DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt told UTV.

“And I hope councillors will be asking those questions about risk assessment, about safety, about sanitisation, about encouraging people to wear masks, keep your distance and all of that.

“That didn’t seem apparent at any stage.”

Mr Spratt added that he felt the scenes, captured on camera and shared on social media, were “an insult” to healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

“They’re tired, they’re fighting a war against this Covid, and you know what? It was a crazy thing to do,” he said.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler said it was “a failure to prepare” for the amount of people who turned up.

“But I do believe they couldn’t have predicted the amount of people that would attend on that evening,” he added.

In a statement, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said measures put in place following risk assessments included signage to encourage social distancing, staff on the ground to advise and assist those in attendance, and regular safety reminders communicated via audio announcements.

“The number of people viewing the lights on Saturday 5 December was hugely increased in comparison with the previous weekend,” the statement added.

“As a result, we decided to suspend the animations until further notice.”

The Department for Communities provided £100,000 in funding for the display, but it said the decision to proceed with the event during the current restrictions was a matter for the council.