Five arrests after three million cigarettes seized in Co Fermanagh

More than three million illicit cigarettes, worth an estimated £1.3m in lost duty and taxes, have been seized in Co Fermanagh.

Five men, all aged between 28 and 67, have also been arrested in connection with the haul uncovered in Enniskillen last week.

Officers from HM Revenue & Customs and the PSNI took part in the operation on Thursday.

The cigarettes were transported in a container declared as tinned peas from Holland to Dublin Port, before being transferred by lorry to Enniskillen.

As well as the illicit tobacco, approximately €3,500 in cash was seized in the operation which also involved the Irish Revenue Commissioners and Dutch authorities.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “HMRC and our partner agencies are continuing to work together and are prepared to deploy where necessary to disrupt and dismantle the illicit trade of tobacco and other forms of criminality.

“Multi-agency investigations mounted by the Joint Agency Task Force show what can be achieved by our ongoing cooperation across jurisdictions to tackle criminality and demonstrates that we are committed to working with each other, at every level and in every location, to tackle organised crime on a cross-border basis.”

The five men arrested have since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Investigations are continuing.