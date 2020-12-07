Man arrested in Derry during probe into New IRA

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Londonderry by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, during a probe into the New IRA.

The search and arrest operation was carried out in the Brandywell area on Monday.

Derry City and Strabane Area Co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The search and arrest operation today was in relation to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA and to ensure the public are kept safe.”

He added: “A mobile phone and a notebook were seized during the search and the man who was arrested is being questioned in custody.”