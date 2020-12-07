NI and Republic in five-team groups for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been placed in five-team groups in their respective bids to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Ian Baraclough’s NI side will face Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team will take on Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Baraclough told Sky Sports News: “We’re really pleased with a five-team group - I think that was something we were looking for.

“We knew we were going to come up against two tough teams from pot one and pot two and I think Bulgaria are probably one of the toughest teams we could have got from pot four as well.

“But it’s going to be certainly competitive.”

There’s only three Northern Ireland managers who have qualified for major tournaments, so for me it would be a massive achievement, and not just for me, for the whole country. Ian Baraclough, NI manager

Baraclough added: “These group stages are something our supporters really look forward to.

“Hopefully we have fans back roaring at Windsor Park because that really helps us, and we’ve missed that.”

Speaking about the Republic’s draw, Kenny said: “It is an exciting group.

“Portugal are the European champions and the Nations League champions, and Serbia of course have great pedigree.

“Luxembourg are a vastly improved team, and Azerbaijan. So it is an exciting group, and the fact that it is a five-team group means we’ve not got the congested three competitive games in the window in March, so it means back to the more traditional two.

“It’s an interesting group for us.”

It’s a new campaign and I think we’ll have a lot of players back from March, and I think that is exciting. We have to do our utmost to try to qualify. Stephen Kenny, Republic of Ireland manager

England and Scotland, in six-team groups, are set to play three qualifiers in March, three more in September, two in October and two in November.

Nations League finalists Belgium, Italy, Spain and France were placed in five-team groups to enable them to complete that competition next October.

The 10 group winners qualify for the finals which will be played in November and December 2022, to avoid the summer heat in Qatar, with a further three teams qualifying via the play-offs to be played in March 2022.

The play-offs will be a 12-team tournament comprised of the 10 group runners-up, plus the two highest-ranked teams from the Nations League who did not finish in the top two of any group.

The 12 teams will be split into three paths, with the winner of each securing qualification.