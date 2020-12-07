Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll in the region to 1,059 – although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest data also shows there have been 397 new positive cases, out of 2,186 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,104 positive cases.

There are currently 416 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 29 of them in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 99%.

Altnagelvin, the Causeway, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 115 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.