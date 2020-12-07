More than 1,300 same-sex couples in Northern Ireland are now able to convert their civil partnerships to marriages.

17 conversions are expected to take place on Monday, when the legislation comes into effect, with a total of 32 planned for the week.

The Finance Minister has announced that the conversion fee has been waived for a year as a gesture of support.

Conor Murphy said: “I would like to congratulate those couples who are converting their partnerships today and wish them a very happy life together.”

The first couple to covert their civil partnership in Belfast will be Cara McCann and her partner Amanda McGurk, who both helped lead the Love Equality campaign for same-sex marriage rights in Northern Ireland.

The couple entered a civil partnership on February 14 last year, but will officially become married by converting through a registration process at Belfast City Hall.